CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.40. CompoSecure shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 771 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMPO shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $502.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.82.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 485.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

