Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$30.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.60. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$0.77 and a twelve month high of C$1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.04). Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of C$27.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Conifex Timber will post 0.0300146 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

