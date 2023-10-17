Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $18,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

