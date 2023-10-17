Contrasting Badger Infrastructure Solutions (BADFF) and Its Competitors

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) is one of 147 publicly-traded companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Badger Infrastructure Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Badger Infrastructure Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Infrastructure Solutions N/A N/A N/A Badger Infrastructure Solutions Competitors 1.38% -1.98% 2.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of Badger Infrastructure Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Infrastructure Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 Badger Infrastructure Solutions Competitors 223 1837 4092 93 2.65

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.37%. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 25.57%. Given Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Badger Infrastructure Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Badger Infrastructure Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 37.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Badger Infrastructure Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Infrastructure Solutions N/A N/A 20.20 Badger Infrastructure Solutions Competitors $5.29 billion $73.10 million 178.88

Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Badger Infrastructure Solutions. Badger Infrastructure Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Badger Infrastructure Solutions rivals beat Badger Infrastructure Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal. It also provides pipeline excavation services for pipeline crossing and tie-in, hydro probing, utility conflict, and oil and fuel spill applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications. In addition, the company offers anode installation, emergency response, and potholing services; designs, engineers, and supplies excavation shoring systems; pole and piling holes services for utility, traffic signal, and transmission pole holes, as well as light standard and sign post holes; pole removals; end-bearing, pilot holes for friction, and spread footing piles; well monitor installations applications; and tanks and tank cleaning services. It serves the aggregate, construction, engineering, industrial, mining, oil and gas, power generation, transportation, and utility industries, as well as railway hydrovac services. The company was formerly known as Badger Daylighting Ltd. and changed its name to Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. in May 2021. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

