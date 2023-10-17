Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 103,825 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 103,825 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.01% of Acuity Brands worth $102,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

AYI stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,374. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

