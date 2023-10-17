Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,739,654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,083 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 3.37% of Integra LifeSciences worth $112,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IART. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.68. 51,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,344. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

