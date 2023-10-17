Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 401,528 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,957,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,528 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.63% of CBRE Group worth $157,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CBRE traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,805. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average is $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

