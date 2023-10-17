Cooke & Bieler LP Has $125.72 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888,023 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.93% of Warner Music Group worth $125,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $486,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.75. 30,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 177.34%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.07.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

