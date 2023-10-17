Cooke & Bieler LP Has $170.78 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,638 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $170,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,207. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.04. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $70.95 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.