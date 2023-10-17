Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,411 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.86% of RenaissanceRe worth $81,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 44.2% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 121,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.89. The company had a trading volume of 41,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.37. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $138.09 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.39.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

