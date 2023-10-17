Cooke & Bieler LP Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,372,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,622 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.22% of U.S. Bancorp worth $111,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.85. 1,584,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,800,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

