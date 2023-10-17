Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,283 shares during the period. State Street accounts for 2.7% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.20% of State Street worth $294,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.13. 454,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,322. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. State Street Co. has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. State Street’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

