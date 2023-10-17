Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,646,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,115 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $154,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.4 %

SWK traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $84.27. 148,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

