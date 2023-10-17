Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 111,300 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,509,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,300 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $87,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GTES traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 83,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $936.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $199,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,910.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTES

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.