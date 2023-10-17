Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 13,385 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 714,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $106,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $1,418,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Whirlpool by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.64. 154,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,197. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $121.88 and a twelve month high of $160.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -24.59%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

