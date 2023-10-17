Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 3,983 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.10% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $76,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.05. The stock had a trading volume of 87,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $217.70 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

