Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 441,765 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,765 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.14% of Activision Blizzard worth $91,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Barclays cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.42. 7,323,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,210. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.67. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

