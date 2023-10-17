Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 756 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.34% of Markel Group worth $63,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 220.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL stock traded up $13.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,518.66. 8,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,404. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,490.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,406.28. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,109.00 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

