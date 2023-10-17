Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.28.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by $1.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.