Cordant Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 381.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 0.4% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cordant Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 149,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. 6,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,731. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

