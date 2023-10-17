Cordant Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cordant Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.7% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 73,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 183,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VWO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,117. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

