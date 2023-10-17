Cordant Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cordant Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.57. 438,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461,341. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

