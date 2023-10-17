Cordant Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cordant Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,490,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 122,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPIP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.57. 36,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,450. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

