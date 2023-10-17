Cormark Lowers K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$11.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.74.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.99.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.