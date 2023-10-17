Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lessened by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.4% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

COST traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $574.89. 439,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,009. The stock has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

