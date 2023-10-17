Courier Capital LLC Acquires 18,983 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in Bank of America by 8.7% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 26.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 85,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 13.0% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.71. 49,345,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,716,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

