Courier Capital LLC Acquires 21,121 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
VCSH stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $74.68. 2,730,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.33 and a 12-month high of $76.68.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
