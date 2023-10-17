Courier Capital LLC Acquires 496 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 401,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 72,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,011 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 330,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after buying an additional 127,360 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.