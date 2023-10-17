Courier Capital LLC Acquires 6,040 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,088,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,674,524,000 after acquiring an additional 399,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.51. 4,537,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,135,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

