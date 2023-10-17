Courier Capital LLC Acquires 60,513 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,513 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,882. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

