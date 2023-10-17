Courier Capital LLC Acquires 6,381 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 231,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 171.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJH traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.37. The stock had a trading volume of 438,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,765. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.