Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.77. 17,598,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,845,990. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $167.46 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.94 and its 200-day moving average is $182.23.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

