Courier Capital LLC Buys 12,772 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 799.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.15. 1,363,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,031. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.13 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $320.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

