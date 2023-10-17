Courier Capital LLC Buys 28,762 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,229 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. 4,177,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,504,668. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $183.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

