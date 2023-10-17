Courier Capital LLC Buys 33,523 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.94. 429,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

