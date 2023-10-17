Courier Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,252 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.28. 97,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,882. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

