Courier Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,252 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.28. 97,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,882. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.