Courier Capital LLC Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,566 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $379,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 153,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

