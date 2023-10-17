Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after purchasing an additional 741,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 726,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,827 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:UL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.48. 902,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.