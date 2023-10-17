Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.4 %

MDLZ traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

