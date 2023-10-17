Courier Capital LLC Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IWO stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.22. 204,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,383. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.82 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.