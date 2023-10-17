Courier Capital LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 40,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,458. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

