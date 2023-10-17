Courier Capital LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of American Express by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 279 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $154.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,075. American Express has a 1 year low of $132.21 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

View Our Latest Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.