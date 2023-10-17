Courier Capital LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 790,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,080,000 after purchasing an additional 370,592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $26,878,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,031,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,887. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

