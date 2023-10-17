Courier Capital LLC Has $4.70 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 977.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.13.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TMO traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $488.80. The stock had a trading volume of 400,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,509. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $521.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $470.61 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

