Courier Capital LLC Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.15. 489,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,940. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.