Courier Capital LLC Has $6.42 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,182 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,817,630,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. 775,207 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.