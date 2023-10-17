Courier Capital LLC Has $7 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $381.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,003. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.98. The firm has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $276.64 and a 1-year high of $393.67.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Linde

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.