Courier Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,975,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,778,834. The company has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.06.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

