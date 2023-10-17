Courier Capital LLC Invests $18.97 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 328,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,973,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.42. 548,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,324. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1788 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

