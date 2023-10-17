Courier Capital LLC Makes New $3 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Equinix by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Equinix by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,222 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $3.90 on Tuesday, reaching $747.51. 70,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,468. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $754.41 and a 200-day moving average of $751.51. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $518.57 and a 52-week high of $821.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.43.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,195.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

